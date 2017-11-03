Find Out What REALLY Happened Between Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez At The Ultrasound When Cameras Weren't Rolling

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry made hearts break around the world when she broke down in tears on the way to her ultrasound when she was still pregnant with baby number three. As seen on the show, Kail was unsure if her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, would be there at the appointment and just thinking about their current relationship made her upset. Chris was blurred out on the show and they didn’t film inside her doctor’s appointment, but MTV has the scoop on what really went down while the cameras were turned off.