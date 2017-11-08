Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

See The Photos!

Adorable Kardashian Kids Come Together For Annual Family Christmas Photoshoot

Even pregnant Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance for the event.

Kardashian Kids Family Christmas Photoshoot

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 9

The Kardashian clan all came out for their annual family Christmas photoshoot. The attendees included adorable baby Dream Kardashian, little Saint West, all three of the Disick kids, and even pregnant Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance for the event. Click through our gallery to see the pics!

Adorable Kardashian Kids Come Together For Annual Family Christmas Photoshoot
1 of 9
Baby Dream Kardashian is getting so big! The 11-month-old, who recently took her first steps, was snapped entering the studio for the photoshoot with a nanny. The toddler looked super cute with white bows in her hair.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Little Saint West was seen entering the studio in Adidas sweat pants and a white t-shirt. His hair was braided into adorable cornrows. The 1-year-old is preparing for a little brother or sister, as OK! recently reported. His parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are having a third baby via surrogate.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

His daddy was also snapped entering the building, despite rumors that he and Kim have been having marriage troubles lately. The couple hasn't been seen together since September.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The three Disick kids were also in attendance. Mason, 7, was accompanied by family friend, Jonathan Cheban.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He was also greeted by little Reign, 2.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Penelope, 5, took a peek out of the window during the photoshoot to look at the paparazzi outside.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Even pregnant Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance for the photoshoot! As OK! recently reported, the 20-year-old is pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott. She kept herself covered in a comfy grey sweater.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kris Jenner rocked a jean jacket and was all smiles as she hugged Kanye goodbye after the photoshoot.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Are you excited to see how the Kardashian’s Christmas photo shoot came out? Let us know in the comment section.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under: , , , , , , , , ,
Comments