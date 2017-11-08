The Kardashian clan all came out for their annual family Christmas photoshoot. The attendees included adorable baby Dream Kardashian, little Saint West, all three of the Disick kids, and even pregnant Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance for the event. Click through our gallery to see the pics!
Adorable Kardashian Kids Come Together For Annual Family Christmas Photoshoot
1
of
9
1 of 9
Baby Dream Kardashian is getting so big! The 11-month-old, who recently took her first steps, was snapped entering the studio for the photoshoot with a nanny. The toddler looked super cute with white bows in her hair.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
Little Saint West was seen entering the studio in Adidas sweat pants and a white t-shirt. His hair was braided into adorable cornrows. The 1-year-old is preparing for a little brother or sister, as OK! recently reported. His parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are having a third baby via surrogate.
Baby Dream Kardashian is getting so big! The 11-month-old, who recently took her first steps, was snapped entering the studio for the photoshoot with a nanny. The toddler looked super cute with white bows in her hair.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Little Saint West was seen entering the studio in Adidas sweat pants and a white t-shirt. His hair was braided into adorable cornrows. The 1-year-old is preparing for a little brother or sister, as OK! recently reported. His parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are having a third baby via surrogate.