Kate Middleton Shows Off Baby Bump As She Returns To Royal Duties

Kate Middleton is finally feeling well enough to return to her royal duties! The soon-to-be mom of three attended the annual School Leaders Forum run by the charity Place2Be in London on Wednesday. While speaking at the forum, Kate, who’s expecting her third child in April 2018, revealed she’s finally gotten well enough to drop her son Prince George off at school! The Duchess, 35, missed his first day of school back in September due to Hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness. But judging by these pictures, Kate is finally feeling better and getting back to work!