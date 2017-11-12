Kate Middleton Joins Prince William & The Queen For England’s Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton isn’t letting her third pregnancy get in the way of her royal duties anymore! After sitting out some important events — like her son Prince George’s first day of school — the Duchess is slowly returning to public life as she recovers from Hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness. On Saturday evening, Kate accompanied Queen Elizabeth II to the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London, and on Sunday, Kate once again joined the Queen, as well as her husband Prince William, as they celebrated Remembrance Sunday, honoring the lives of Britain’s fallen soldiers. Click through to see the pics!
Kate was spotted as she stood solemnly on a balcony at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Her tiny baby bump was barely visible beneath her gold-buttoned coat. The Duchess isn’t due until April 2018.
During the service, Kate’s husband Will, along with his brother Prince Harry
, laid wreaths at The Cenotaph memorial on Whitehall Street in London.
For the first time in 65 years, the Queen had her son Prince Charles
lay the wreath on her behalf.
The Queen watched the ceremony on another balcony with her husband Prince Philip
, and even wiped a tear from her eye during the proceedings.
Prior to Sunday’s service, Kate also attended the Festival of Remembrance with the Queen the night before.
Her tiny baby bump was just noticeable under the dark dress!
Are you glad to see Kate returning to royal duties? Sound off in the comments below!
