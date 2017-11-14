Kate Middleton’s Uncle Pleads Guilty To Drunkenly BEATING Wife

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kate Middelton’s uncle has pleaded guilty to drunkenly beating his wife! Gary Goldsmith appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating. Gary’s admission of guilt comes one month after he and his wife, Julie-Ann, got into an argument outside of their London home on October 13 at 1:20 am. While Gary admits he pushed his wife, he denies their taxi driver’s claim that he knocked her unconscious as well! Click through to more details on Kate’s uncle’s brush with the law.