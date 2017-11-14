Katy Perry took some time off from her Witness Tour to spend a day of fun at Disney Land with her friends. They met the princesses, rode the carousal, and even had a date night with Mickey Mouse! Click through our gallery to see the adorable photos.
Katy Perry Has A Date Night With Mickey Mouse!
Katy Perry visited Disney Land with some friends on Monday. The singer rocked Mickey Mouse ears and a black and white striped jumpsuit.
Photo credit: MEGA
The 33-year-old felt like a kid again as she rode the carousal and the spinning tea cups!
Photo credit: MEGA
Perry made sure to document the outing for her social media. The Roar singer posted various pics on her Instagram from the fun day, including photos with Cinderella, Snow White, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.
Photo credit: MEGA
Katy even stopped to meet a little fan who was dressed as a princess. So cute!
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: MEGA
Photo credit: MEGA
