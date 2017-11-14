Twitter Facebook Search

Katy Perry Has A Date Night With Mickey Mouse!

The singer visited Disney Land for a day of fun with her friends.

Credit: Mega/Instagram

Katy Perry took some time off from her Witness Tour to spend a day of fun at Disney Land with her friends. They met the princesses, rode the carousal, and even had a date night with Mickey Mouse! Click through our gallery to see the adorable photos.

Katy Perry visited Disney Land with some friends on Monday. The singer rocked Mickey Mouse ears and a black and white striped jumpsuit.

The 33-year-old felt like a kid again as she rode the carousal and the spinning tea cups!

Perry made sure to document the outing for her social media. The Roar singer posted various pics on her Instagram from the fun day, including photos with Cinderella, Snow White, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

Katy even stopped to meet a little fan who was dressed as a princess. So cute!

The singer seemed unbothered while her nemesis, Taylor Swift, breaks records with her new album, Reputation, which sold 925,000 copies in the US in 5 days. Perry and Swift have had bad blood ever since some of the Look What You Made Me Do singer's back-up dancers quit her Red Tour in 2014 to join Perry's Prismatic World Tour.

Katy even hung out with Taylor's other enemy, Kim Kardashian, on Friday night! The reality star attended Katy's concert with daughter, North, and the two even snapped a pic together backstage. Take that, Taylor!

How adorable is Katy's Disney Land look? Sound off in the comments.

