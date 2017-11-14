Katy Perry Has A Date Night With Mickey Mouse!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katy Perry took some time off from her Witness Tour to spend a day of fun at Disney Land with her friends. They met the princesses, rode the carousal, and even had a date night with Mickey Mouse! Click through our gallery to see the adorable photos.