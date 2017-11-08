Keith Urban Acknowledged His Supporters And Past Addiction At The BMI Country Awards

Look who's gonna be performing at the #GRAMMYs!!! #Repost ・・・ Four-time GRAMMY winner and current GRAMMY nominee @keithurban will join @carrieunderwood on the #GRAMMYs stage live on Feb. 12 🎤 Check out our #InstagramStories to see more performers 🎶 #BelieveInMusic

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:22am PST