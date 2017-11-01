Twitter Facebook Search

Halloween Party!

Kendall Jenner’s A-List Friends Ring In Her 22nd Birthday In Ghoulish Style

The devil, the Powerpuff Girls, and even Han Solo were there.

Kendall Jenner’s A-list friends showed up and showed out at the model’s Halloween party/ 22nd birthday bash at Delilah in West Hollywood. You HAVE to see the photos!

Not to be outdone by her celebrity guests, the model and KUWTK star decided to rope in pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye to dress up as the X-rated version of the Powerpuff Girls.
Kendall transformed the usually tomboy character Buttercup into an all-out dominatrix, complete with a spiked collar, fishnet stockings, tattered black miniskirt, green bra, and thigh high boots.
Meanwhile, Hailey made the usually sweet and charming Bubbles a little less so in a blue and black mini skirt and cropped top and matching choker.
And singer/model Justine gave new character Blisstina a proper introduction in a purple and black leather getup and a long blue wig accessorized with a pink heart.
Elsewhere at the party were Halsey and G-Eazy, who went as the legendary Princess Leia and Han Solo. Halsey’s sexy outfit was just barely holding on by a thin thread!
And singer/actress Tinashe was sinfully hot as a red devil donning red horns, red lipstick, red wig, and a red bustier with red leather boots.
Clearly everyone who’s anyone RSVPed for this, except new beau Blake Griffin, who didn’t appear to be among the crowd.
What do you think about Kendall her friends’ Halloween looks? Sound off in the comment section! 
