Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

So Adorable!

Kendall Jenner Poses With A Puppy And Shirtless Hottie For Photoshoot In Malibu

She's truly living the dream.

Credit: BACKGRID

View gallery 7

Kendall Jenner has the ultimate dream job. She gets to travel the world and wear beautiful clothes made by top designers. She dates famous athletes. And most recently, she got to pose on a beach in Malibu with an adorable puppy and a shirtless hottie. FOMO to the extreme. Click through for pics from Kendall’s fun photoshoot!

Kendall Jenner Poses With A Puppy And Shirtless Hottie For Photoshoot In Malibu
1 of 7
Kendall and the male model pretended to take videos of each other as they frolicked along the beach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

At one point, he picked up Kendall bride-style and stood by the ocean.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kendall wore white pants and a gold-yellow sweatshirt.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

There was also a puppy on set. Kendall got to hold the little ball of fluff.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

It was seriously the cutest dog ever!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The photoshoot looked like so much fun!
What do you think about Kendall's photoshoot in Malibu? Let us know in the comments. 

Photo credit: BACKGRID

By
Find under:
Comments