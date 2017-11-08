Kendall Jenner Poses With A Puppy And Shirtless Hottie For Photoshoot In Malibu

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner has the ultimate dream job. She gets to travel the world and wear beautiful clothes made by top designers. She dates famous athletes. And most recently, she got to pose on a beach in Malibu with an adorable puppy and a shirtless hottie. FOMO to the extreme. Click through for pics from Kendall’s fun photoshoot!