Kendall Jenner is 22! The model celebrated her birthday with a low-key dinner at Petite Taquieria in WeHo with family and friends on Thursday night, including her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner! Despite reports that the two are not getting along, the parents put their differences aside for the sake of Kendall. Noticeably absent from the get-together were Khloe Kardashianand Kylie Jenner, who both opted to stay home — possibly because of their pregnancies. However, Kendall’s big sisters Kourtneyand Kim Kardashian both managed to attend, as did her new boyfriend Blake Griffin!
Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob As She Celebrates Birthday With Blake Griffin
Kendall stunned in loose-fitting jeans and a cut off tank top, which show off serious underboob!
A sexy updo, silver hoop earrings, and knee-high, sparking boots completed the unusual ensemble.
Kendall’s boyfriend Blake wasn’t far from her side. A source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are dating. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” the insider said.
Kendall’s sister Kourtney attended the dinner with her young, hot boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.