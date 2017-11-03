Twitter Facebook Search

Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob As She Celebrates Birthday With Blake Griffin

Kris and Cailtyn reunited at their daughter's low-key bash.

Kendall Jenner is 22! The model celebrated her birthday with a low-key dinner at Petite Taquieria in WeHo with family and friends on Thursday night, including her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner! Despite reports that the two are not getting along, the parents put their differences aside for the sake of Kendall. Noticeably absent from the get-together were Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who both opted to stay home — possibly because of their pregnancies. However, Kendall’s big sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian both managed to attend, as did her new boyfriend Blake Griffin!

Kendall stunned in loose-fitting jeans and a cut off tank top, which show off serious underboob!

A sexy updo, silver hoop earrings, and knee-high, sparking boots completed the unusual ensemble.

Kendall’s boyfriend Blake wasn’t far from her side. A source recently confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are dating. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” the insider said.

Kendall’s sister Kourtney attended the dinner with her young, hot boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Kim came with her husband Kanye West. The E! star was wearing the same outfit she wore earlier in the day to Jimmy Kimmel Live, which she attended with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick!

Kendall’s best friend Hailey Baldwin looked amazing in a black mini dress and leather jacket.

Mom Kris attended with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Even Kendall’s dad Caitlyn was invited to the family outing, despite reportedly being estranged from the Kardashian krew.

What do you think of Kendall’s birthday look? Sound off in the comments below!

