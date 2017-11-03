Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob As She Celebrates Birthday With Blake Griffin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendall Jenner is 22! The model celebrated her birthday with a low-key dinner at Petite Taquieria in WeHo with family and friends on Thursday night, including her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner! Despite reports that the two are not getting along, the parents put their differences aside for the sake of Kendall. Noticeably absent from the get-together were Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who both opted to stay home — possibly because of their pregnancies. However, Kendall’s big sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian both managed to attend, as did her new boyfriend Blake Griffin!