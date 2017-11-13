Kenya Moore Fears Her New Marriage Is Crumbling

To my husband, Happy Father's Day to you and all the great Dads. We met a year ago but didn't speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart...I love you. #devotedwife #family #happyfathersday #truelove #bliss

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:45am PDT