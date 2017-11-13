Kenya Moore Fears Her New Marriage Is Crumbling

Just when fans thought Kenya Moore and her husband of just a few moths, Marc Daly, were still reveling in newlywed bliss, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a tearful confession that’s leading many to think the couple is already heading to divorce. Click through for the details!
The stress is obviously getting to both of them as Kenya could barely keep it together throughout the confession: “All this pressure. And it's like too much too deal with and I don't want to get divorced.”
And since then she’s been sharing romantic pictures of the two on various “baecations,” even as recent as Martha’s Vineyard in September.
But on Sunday’s episode of RHOA, Kenya was singing a completely different tune as she broke down while talking about her already shaky relationship with Marc.
He apparently is not a fan of being in the spotlight. She said, “He did not sign up for the crazy, he signed up for me.”
Living apart has also put a strain on their relationship (he lives in New York and she lives in ATL). Plus, she notes how his exes are already dragging her to him.
“He has got ex-girlfriends sending him things about me from 25 years ago,” she continued, “some famous guy I dated, like what does that have to do with now?”
