Khloe Kardashian, stop playing with our heads! The reality star has remained silent about her rumored pregnancy, though sources have gone as far as to confirm she and boyfriendTristan Thompson are having a baby boy in a matter of months. And when she shared this latest Instagram post, thousands of fans were convinced a bump was visible, and we can see it too!
Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump Is SO Visible In This Tight Outfit!
The purpose of this picture was to promote her new velour suits with her clothing line, Good American, and while it's a very cute outfit, the focus is all on her stomach area. Fans commented immediately about it not being as flat as usual. Instagram user @marlimor_ asked, "Is that a baby bump I see?"
But sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she is having a child and making keen on doing everything she can to stay healthy during her pregnancy. “She’s hungrier than ever” but opts for “smaller meals throughout the day” to stay on track, the source explained.
And she may end up a pregnant bride! A source told OK! exclusively, “She thinks it’ll be so beautiful to walk down the aisle with a bump, plus she’s being a little superstitious and saying she doesn’t want a baby born outside of wedlock."
Well one thing is for sure. She can't cover a baby bump with a large bag forever!
Do you see a bump in the photo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
