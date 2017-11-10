Khloe Kardashian's Baby Bump Is SO Visible In This Tight Outfit!

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST