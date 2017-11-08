Twitter Facebook Search

Khloe Kardashian Tries To Hide Her Growing Baby Bump

The reality star was joined by Kris Jenner and Scott Disick while filming for KUWTK.

Credit: BACKGRID

Good Try, Khloe! Khloe Kardashian was snapped out in Los Angeles today filming for KUWTK and the reality star did her best to hide her growing baby bump. Click through our gallery to see the photos.

Khloe was snapped out in LA while filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. It was recently revealed thats she is having a boy!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The reality star wore a long, velvet, purple jacket which she used to cover her stomach. She paired it with an all black ensemble and boots.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was joined by her sister's baby daddy, Scott Disick, even though him and Kourtney Kardashian have been having a lot of problems ever since Scott started dating 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her mom, Kris Jenner, also joined them on the outing. The group hit up an art gallery in Los Angeles while being followed by their camera crew.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe has yet to confirm that she is having a baby, but it seems like Kris did it for her! Her mom confirmed the news while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, when she said she is “over the moon for her.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider told OK! exclusively that Khloe wants to be a pregnant bride! "She thinks it'll be so beautiful to walk down the aisle with a bump plus she's being a little superstitious and saying she doesn't want a baby born outside of wedlock," the insider spilled.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Khloe's 20-year-old sister, Kylie Jenner, is also expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. And her 37-year-old sister, Kim Kardashian is expecting her third baby with her husband, Kanye West, via surrogate.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Khloe's most recent look? Let us know in the comment section.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

