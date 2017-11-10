Twitter Facebook Search

Under The Knife?

OMG! Did Khloe Kardashian Get Major Plastic Surgery?

See which body part fans believe the reality star had fixed.

Khloe Kardashian Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram on Thursday and her fans noticed something very strange — that her nose looked completely different than it normally does! Did the reality star get plastic surgery? Click through our gallery for the details.

Khloe posted this adorable photo on Thursday night to her Instagram with the caption, "How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶."
Although the pic was SO cute, her fans noticed something very strange — her nose looked completely different than normal!

So did the reality star get a nose job? OK! exclusively revealed back in August that her sister, Kendall Jenner, got her third! “Eventually Kendall got tired of people saying her nose wasn’t slim enough so she went and tried to fix it, again," an insider dished.

This wouldn't be the first plastic surgery Khloe wanted. In a past season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she revealed she wanted to get a boob job. “I’ve always wanted, like, cleavage in a sports bra. Like, I love those girls at the gym that just got big ol’ boobs and I never really have that, so I’m digging this whole cleavage in a sports bra thing,” she said. “I mean, we’re in L.A. I feel like people get their boobs done like they fill up a car with gas,” the 33-year-old added.

Kardashian is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. It was recently revealed that the couple are having a baby boy!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has yet to confirm the pregnancy, and has tried covering her baby bump. But her mom let it slip when she told Entertainment Tonight that she's "over the moon" for her daughter.

Do you think Khloe had a nose job? Sound off in the comment section.

