‘A Whole New Face'

‘Haters!’ Khloe Kardashian Responds To Those Photoshop Accusations

Fans thought her nose looked shockingly different in a recent Instagram pic.

Credit: Getty

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care what the “haters” think! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to defend speculation that some of her recent pics have been Photoshopped. Click through to see Khloe’s post!

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” Khloe captioned two photos of herself in front of a green screen.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/KhloeKardashian

Recently, the E! star posted this pic that had fans wondering if Khloe was a little too generous in her use of Photoshop. Some even thought she may have gotten plastic surgery!

Photo credit: Instagram.com/KhloeKardashian

Fans commented on the pic, claiming Khloe’s nose looked significantly slimmer and that even her chin looked less pronounced. “It’s a whole new face!” one fan wrote.

Photo credit: Instagram.com/khloekardashian

However, Khloe’s latest pics suggests her face is the real deal! Still, some fans aren’t convinced. “Must’ve gotten her nose done coz it looks smaller,” a follower commented.
As OK! readers know, Khloe is expecting her first child, a boy, early next year with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Both pics strategically hid her belly!

Photo credit: Instagram.com/khloekardashian

Do you think Khloe has done anything to enhance her look? Sound off in the comments below!

Photo credit: Instagram.com/khloekardashian

