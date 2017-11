‘Haters!’ Khloe Kardashian Responds To Those Photoshop Accusations

“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” Khloe captioned two photos of herself in front of a green screen. Photo credit: Instagram.com/KhloeKardashian

Recently, the E! star posted this pic that had fans wondering if Khloe was a little too generous in her use of Photoshop. Some even thought she may have gotten plastic surgery! Photo credit: Instagram.com/KhloeKardashian

Fans commented on the pic, claiming Khloe’s nose looked significantly slimmer and that even her chin looked less pronounced. “It’s a whole new face!” one fan wrote. Photo credit: Instagram.com/khloekardashian

However, Khloe’s latest pics suggests her face is the real deal! Still, some fans aren’t convinced. “Must’ve gotten her nose done coz it looks smaller,” a follower commented.