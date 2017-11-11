‘Haters!’ Khloe Kardashian Responds To Those Photoshop Accusations

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care what the “haters” think! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to defend speculation that some of her recent pics have been Photoshopped. Click through to see Khloe’s post!
“Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” Khloe captioned two photos of herself in front of a green screen.
Recently, the E! star posted this pic that had fans wondering if Khloe was a little too generous in her use of Photoshop. Some even thought she may have gotten plastic surgery!
Fans commented on the pic, claiming Khloe’s nose looked significantly slimmer and that even her chin looked less pronounced. “It’s a whole new face!” one fan wrote.
However, Khloe’s latest pics suggests her face is the real deal! Still, some fans aren’t convinced. “Must’ve gotten her nose done coz it looks smaller,” a follower commented.
❤️ My Love ❤️
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
Do you think Khloe has done anything to enhance her look? Sound off in the comments below!
