Kim Kardashian Reacts To Blackface Claims On ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

In the clip, the KUWTK star is shown explaining the situation to her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, after the Internet called her out for darkening her skin tone to better show her makeup. “People are saying I'm doing blackface,” Kim said. “I did a photoshoot, there were some people online saying the photos were inappropriate.” Stephenie then asked, “What do you do? It's already out.”

Kim's controversial photo shoot wasn’t the only time she's has been accused of appropriating black culture. Most recently, the business owner apologized to fans after many slammed her for dressing up as the late singer Aaliyah for Halloween.

“When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah,” Kim wrote on her website. “I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.”

“When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire,” she continued. “We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”