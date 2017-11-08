Caitlyn Jenner Sounds Heartbroken Over Strained Relationship With The Kardashians

“It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” the author told students at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union, according to Cambridge News. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim and I haven't talked in a year. They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurts. I don't know what the future holds. We will see."

During Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim, 37, has spoken about how she is upset with Caitlyn not only bashing her mother, Kris, but also talking about her deceased father, Robert.

And it's unlikely that Kris will be speaking to Caitlyn anytime soon either. When asked by Andy Cohen what the chances are of them speaking again, Kim quickly said, "Zero."

But she adjusted her answer, saying, "No, one. No, I would say two percent. And those are [half-sisters] Kendall and Kylie. That's their percentage. All fair, I think."