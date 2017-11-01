Kim Kardashian spent the Halloween weekend paying homage to a number of icons from Cher to Madonna and was sure to bare plenty of skin while doing so. But her sexiest costume may have been the one she wore for Chrissy Teigen andJohn Legend’s Halloween bash in Los Angeles! The reality star dressed as the late singer Selena Quintanilla while wearing her iconic purple jumpsuit.
Kim Kardashian Is More Bootylicious Than Ever As She Honors The Late Selena
Kim may not be the best dancer, which she's herself admitted in the past. Who can forget when she got kicked off stage by Prince in 2011 for refusing to dance?! Still, she tried her best to pull off Selena's electric dance moves on Halloween night. And her best friend Jonathan Cheban was definitely rooting for her in the background!
Like Kim, Selena was well known for her hips and booty, before Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce came around. So it makes sense that Kim would emulate a woman who was proud of her curves and happy to show them off.
While Kim was nearly naked, Chrissy covered up a bit more, dressed in an off-the-shoulder gown as Carmen Miranda while John dressed as Groucho Marx.
Meanwhile, Kim may be expecting a baby with Kanye West, but is more slim and trim than ever. Of course it helps that they are having it via a surrogate. Her goal weight earlier this year was 115lbs and it certainly looks like she accomplished that goal. She often shares her workouts on Snapchat with her trainer, and she's certainly doing a lot to make sure she breaks a sweat. Meanwhile, she's reportedly put Kanye on a "daddy diet" after it was revealed he packed on some pounds in recent weeks.
Kim made sure to accentuate her backside in her skintight outfit, and certainly all eyes were on her.
