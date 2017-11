Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian proved where her loyalties lie in the infamous Katy Perry–Taylor Swift feud on Friday night. As Taylor dropped her brand new album Reputation, Kim chose instead to attend Katy's concert in L.A.! Kim brought along daughter North West, and the two even went backstage after the show!