Kim Kardashian Spends The Day With Kourtney’s Ex Scott Disick — Is She Taking Sides?

Kim waved to photographers as she headed into the studio. The mother of two—who is expecting a third child via surrogate next year — showed off her curves in a skintight gray skirt and crop top.

Scott could be seen following close behind. He wore a Scarface sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, and white sneakers into the taping with Kim.

Since Kourtney and Scott split, both have gone on to have relationships with much younger models. Kourtney is dating the 25-year-old Younes, while Scott hasn't been shy about his new girlfriend, the 19-year-old Sofia.

After Kourtney began dating Younes (and before things got serious with Sofia), Scott was spotted hanging out with a series of younger girls at a house in Cannes.

On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians , he even sent Kourtney a text threating to bet up Younes. "Your little friend is going to get beat up," he wrote.

However, Kim seems to have forgiven Scott's shady behavior. He was the only member of the family she brought with her to the taping.