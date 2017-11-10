Kim Zolciak Shares Pic Of Son Kash Kissing Their Dog That Traumatically Bit Him!

There are no words to describe the episode tomorrow night of Don't Be Tardy ✨NEW TIME 9pm EST✨ Kroy and I after a few tough days and many conversations decided to share our story about Kash and the dog bite. Im sick to my stomach and my eyes are full of tears as I try to even write this.. the sole purpose we did share this was to raise awareness that this can happen to ANYONE! I'll never forget Kash's plastic surgeon a few weeks after the bite/ and Kash's surgery, He looked me square in my eyes and said, "You guys know how blessed you are (it was less than a millimeter from his eye ball (his waterline was sliced in half) and you have the platform to raise awareness and I hope you do!" Well Dr Williams you best believe we willl!!! Kash has healed incredibly and we are so grateful for Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, Dr Joseph Williams, Dr Jerry Berland from the Thomas Eye Group, Truly Original Entertainment, Bravo, all of our family and friends, film crew, Kash's school, @simonourianmd1 (he calmed me for weeks) every tweet, every comment and every PRAYER! We truly don't know what we would of done without you! I will NOT be doing IG or FB live tomorrow night, but I will be back on next week. Thank you guys so much for all your support. ❤️ P.S My Kashew is the strongest little boy I know!

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:44pm PST