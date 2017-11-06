Twitter Facebook Search

Kylie Jenner Insists Baby Bump Photos Were Altered To Make Her Look Fat

Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott this February.  She was spotted over the weekend wearing a bunch of baggy clothes to conceal her pregnancy. Shortly after those pics were posted, she took to social media to claim that the images were “photoshopped” just to make her look fat!

 

The images, which were posted by The Daily Mail, showed off her baby bump as she boarded a private jet for her mother Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday celebration. 
Kylie is CLEARLY not having it, as she took to Twitter on Sunday to address these photos, claiming they were totally “photoshopped.”
“First of all, if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. Second photo is clearly altered,” she alleges.
She did, however, finally share a full body image of herself inside a convenience store with her sister Khloe Kardashian (who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson) on her Snapchat story.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Snapchat

The two of them, plus sisters Kendall JennerKim and Kourtney Kardashian, all went on a "girls trip" where they bought a ton of junk food which was also documented on social media.

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat

Are these junk food purchases slang for pregnancy cravings for both Kylie and Khloe, or were they just in the mood for some chips and sweets?

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Snapchat

Do you think the photos of Kylie were photoshopped, or no?  Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner Snapchat

