Kylie Jenner Insists Baby Bump Photos Were Altered To Make Her Look Fat

Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Travis Scott this February. She was spotted over the weekend wearing a bunch of baggy clothes to conceal her pregnancy. Shortly after those pics were posted, she took to social media to claim that the images were “photoshopped” just to make her look fat!