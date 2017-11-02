Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal The Gender Of Her Baby?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The worst kept secret in Hollywood right now is that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. Yet, she STILL has not revealed herself that she and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott are expecting, although she recently joked about having “so many babies” in a video posted with her sister Khloe Kardashian. This is driving her millions of fans crazy, although they may not have to wait too much longer, as they are wildly speculating that she just revealed whether she’s having a boy or a girl in an alleged gender-reveal photo shoot!