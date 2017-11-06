Twitter Facebook Search

Pink On Her Mind!

Kylie Jenner Drops ANOTHER Clue About Her Baby's Gender

She still hasn't addressed the pregnancy rumors.

Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has yet to publicly address rumors that she’s pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby, but she is currently dropping a lot of hints about the gender! Click through to find out what Kylie is expecting…

The last three posts on Kylie's Instagram have had one thing in common: the color pink. The reality TV star posted a selfie of her surrounded by pink hearts.
Kylie also posted a video of herself in front of her pink, lip-printed wallpaper when announcing her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shops.
In a third post, she shared a pic of her light pink nails, which matched her pink bling.
Is she dropping hints she's having a girl?? It definitely looks like it! People have assumed she's hinting at the fact that she's having a girl for some time now.
The makeup mogul recently claimed some baby bump photos of her were photoshopped, so she's been playing coy when it comes to the pregnancy rumors.
What do you think about Kylie's clues on Instagram? Do you think she's having a girl? Sound off in the comments! 
