Baby On The Way

Kylie Jenner Emerges For Kardashian Christmas Card Photoshoot

The reality TV star has been keeping a low profile.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, was seen on her way to the annual Kardashian family Christmas card photoshoot. She’s been keeping a low profile since the news broke that she’s pregnant. Click through for photos of the mom-to-be! 

 

 

Kylie kept herself covered while on her phone in her Range Rover at the photoshoot in L.A.  
She wore a comfy gray top. It was a much more casual look for the makeup mogul.
Kylie's sister Khloe is also expecting her first child. And Kim is expecting her third with Kanye West via surrogate.
Despite Kylie dropping hints about the baby's gender online, she's made claims that images of her "baby bump" were Photoshopped.
Kylie's lips have also gotten smaller recently, which may mean she's stopped with her fillers until after she gives birth.
What do you think about Kylie's pregnancy? Let us know in the comments. 
