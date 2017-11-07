Lamar Odommight be returning to his old ways! After his frightening collapse at a Los Angeles nightclub early Sunday, those closest to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband are claiming he’s putting himself in harm’s way once again. As OK! readers know, Lamar struggled with drug abuse for years and nearly died in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He’s been slowly recovering in the years since, but his latest behavior could be a sign of the worst.
Lamar Odom ‘Is Spiraling Again’ After His Frightening Collapse At An L.A. Nightclub
1
of
6
1 of 6
“Lamar is spiraling again. He’s out of control,” a source toldPeople magazine.
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 6
“He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him,” the insider said.
Photo credit: Getty
3 of 6
Lamar was caught on tape collapsing at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. early Sunday morning. Three men helped him to his feet as other clubbers watched.
Photo credit: Getty
4 of 6
Lamar’s rep blamed the fall on dehydration. “Lamar is doing well. He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club,” his rep told People.