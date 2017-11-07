Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

'Out Of Control'

Lamar Odom ‘Is Spiraling Again’ After His Frightening Collapse At An L.A. Nightclub

Khloe Kardashian’s ex might be returning to his old ways.

lamar odom spiraling collapse la nightclub long

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Lamar Odom might be returning to his old ways! After his frightening collapse at a Los Angeles nightclub early Sunday, those closest to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband are claiming he’s putting himself in harm’s way once again. As OK! readers know, Lamar struggled with drug abuse for years and nearly died in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He’s been slowly recovering in the years since, but his latest behavior could be a sign of the worst.

Lamar Odom ‘Is Spiraling Again’ After His Frightening Collapse At An L.A. Nightclub
1 of 6
“Lamar is spiraling again. He’s out of control,” a source told People magazine.

Photo credit: Getty

“He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him,” the insider said.

Photo credit: Getty

Lamar was caught on tape collapsing at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. early Sunday morning. Three men helped him to his feet as other clubbers watched.

Photo credit: Getty

Lamar’s rep blamed the fall on dehydration. “Lamar is doing well. He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club,” his rep told People.

Photo credit: Getty

Lamar has been open about his road to recovery. Following his 2015 overdose, he spent 30 days in rehab. He’s also appeared on the show The Doctors to discuss his recovery and was even rumored to be filming a reality show about staying sober.

Photo credit: Getty

Do you think Lamar is back to his old ways? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo credit: Getty

By
Find under:
Comments