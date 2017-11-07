Lamar Odom ‘Is Spiraling Again’ After His Frightening Collapse At An L.A. Nightclub

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Odom might be returning to his old ways! After his frightening collapse at a Los Angeles nightclub early Sunday, those closest to Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband are claiming he’s putting himself in harm’s way once again. As OK! readers know, Lamar struggled with drug abuse for years and nearly died in 2015 after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. He’s been slowly recovering in the years since, but his latest behavior could be a sign of the worst.