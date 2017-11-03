Leah Messer's Ex-Husband Jeremy Calvert Has A NEW Girlfriend

Look away, Leah Messer! The Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, has a new leading lady in his life and they made their Instagram debut.
"When true love comes together, finally a woman that understands ur job and ur child. After 6 years apart shit finally feels right. And it's amazing. @kristenelyseblake amazing night and so many to come," Jeremy wrote.
As fans may know, Jeremy was married to Leah from 2012-2015.
They share one daughter together, Addie.
The former spouses continue to impress Teen Mom fans with their amazing co-parenting skills.
What do you think of Jeremy's new lady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
