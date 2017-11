Does Leah Messer Have A New Boyfriend?

@kaylaroush13 is gonna have to braid my hair more often ! πŸ‘πŸΌπŸ‘ŒπŸΌπŸ’‹

A post shared by αΈΊΞ΅@ℏ Ζ‰@ẘƞ β™•βœ° (@leahdawn92mtv) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT