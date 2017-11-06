Does Leah Messer Have A New Boyfriend?

Do we have a NEW romance for Leah Messer?! See the photo where the Teen Mom 2 star told all about her love life!
Looks like the mom is still single! She wrote for the caption of an Instagram post, "Who’s enjoying their Friday night? #chinesefood #friday #netflix #chillin #mylife #singlelife #mikeshardlemonade #myfavorites #simple #enjoythelittlethings."
As fans know, Leah has remained single since her divorce from her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.
Recently, the two have had fans freaking out over a possible reconciliation after Leah posted this photo of Jeremy picking her up at the airport with their daughter, Addie.
As seen on the reality series this season, Leah went on a date with a man she met on a dating app, but it didn't work out!
Do you think Leah should start dating again? Let us know in the comments section!
