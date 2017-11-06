Twitter Facebook Search

'My Favorites!'

Does Leah Messer Have A New Boyfriend?

See the photo that has 'TM2' fans freaking out.

Do we have a NEW romance for Leah Messer?! See the photo where the Teen Mom 2 star told all about her love life!

Looks like the mom is still single! She wrote for the caption of an Instagram post, "Who’s enjoying their Friday night? #chinesefood #friday #netflix #chillin #mylife #singlelife #mikeshardlemonade #myfavorites #simple #enjoythelittlethings."
As fans know, Leah has remained single since her divorce from her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.
Recently, the two have had fans freaking out over a possible reconciliation after Leah posted this photo of Jeremy picking her up at the airport with their daughter, Addie.
Leah has denied getting back together with Jeremy on Twitter.
As seen on the reality series this season, Leah went on a date with a man she met on a dating app, but it didn't work out!
Do you think Leah should start dating again? Let us know in the comments section!
