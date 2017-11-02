The Lion King is getting a live action remake, and Disney fans everywhere are freaking out over the cast, which was announced last night. And now fans are thinking it should be renamed The Lion Queen. Why? Because Beyoncé has been cast as Nala in the 2019 movie, and fans are prettyyy sure no other name matters. Click through to find out all the details behind the new film!
Everything We Know About The Live Action ‘Lion King’ Remake Starring Beyoncé
Disney made the casting list official with this tweet. #TheLionKing. 2019,” they wrote, along with a lion and crown emoji.
Photo credit: https://twitter.com/DisneyStudios
Fans were quick to praise Disney’s casting, which also features Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino as Simba, and they’re seriously excited for him and Bey to duet on a new version of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” “Can’t stop thinking about it,” one fan tweeted.
Photo credit: Getty
John Kani is playing Simba’s eccentric spiritual guide Rafiki, while James Earl Jones, who played Simba’s dad Mufasa in the original 1994 animated film, is reprising his role as the king of the wild.
Photo credit: Getty
Alfre Woodward will play Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mom Sarabi.
Photo credit: Getty
Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will play Mufasa’s jealous brother Scar.
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has been cast as Mufasa’s uptight pal, Zazu. John tweeted, “Beyoncé and I have an announcement to make…” when the casting news was announced.
Photo credit: Getty
Rounding out the cast is Erica Andre, Florence Kasumba, and Keegan-Michael Key as Scar’s hyena minions Azizi, Shenzi, and Kamari. JD McCrady and Shahadi Wright Joseph will play the young Simba and Nala.
Photo credit: Getty
Jon Favreau, who recently directed Disney’s live action remake of The Jungle Book, will direct the film, set for release in 2019. “It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” he said in a statement.
What do you think of The Lion King cast? Sound off in the comments below!