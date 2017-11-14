Twitter Facebook Search

Newlyweds!

Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Make Their Hollywood Debut As A Married Couple

The two lit up the red carpet at the premiere of 'Justice League.'

After it was announced that Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, got married in a secret ceremony last month, fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the newlyweds together officially as husband and wife. Yesterday they got their chance at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Justice League. Click through for the photos!

The couple was positively glowing as they stepped onto the red carpet for the first time ever as husband and wife.
The 6’4” actor, who plays superhero Aquaman, donned a sleek navy blue vest with his signature blonde locks flowing beyond his shoulders.
Meanwhile Lisa, who’s known in her intimate circle as Lilakoi Moon, donned a regal red gown with gold accents.
The normally private couple was also seen letting loose on the red carpet with fellow cast mates Gal Gadot and Amber Heard.
Noticeably absent from the scene were the couple’s children, Lola, 10, Nakoa, 8, and Zoe, 28 (Lisa’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz).
But judging by their instagram feeds, including this adorable pic, their youngest kids were likely not too far away.
And Zoe is doing well on her own as a TV and film star, last seen for her role on the hit series, Big Little Lies.
What do you think of Lisa and Jason’s red carpet debut as an official married couple? Sound off in the comment section! 
