After it was announced that Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, got married in a secret ceremony last month, fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the newlyweds together officially as husband and wife. Yesterday they got their chance at the Hollywood premiere of his new film, Justice League. Click through for the photos!
Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa Make Their Hollywood Debut As A Married Couple
1
of
8
1 of 8
The couple was positively glowing as they stepped onto the red carpet for the first time ever as husband and wife.
Photo credit: Getty
2 of 8
The 6’4” actor, who plays superhero Aquaman, donned a sleek navy blue vest with his signature blonde locks flowing beyond his shoulders.
Photo credit: Getty
3 of 8
Meanwhile Lisa, who’s known in her intimate circle as Lilakoi Moon, donned a regal red gown with gold accents.
Photo credit: Getty
4 of 8
The normally private couple was also seen letting loose on the red carpet with fellow cast mates Gal Gadot and Amber Heard.