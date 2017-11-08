Twitter Facebook Search

Bare Essentials

Liv Tyler Takes It (Almost) All Off For A Sexy New Lingerie Ad

The celeb mom of three looks fabulous at 40.

Credit: MEGA

Liv Tyler, who’s known for playing sweet, soft-spoken characters on the big screen, is now causing audiences to clutch their pearls in a sexy new lingerie ad. Click through to see the pics!

The 40-year-old actress has stripped down for the new Triumph Essence campaign, revealing a slew of sexy between-the-sheets looks.
In one shot, she modeled an all-red silky number, complete with panties, bra, and a button-up shirt which she wears open as it flails about flirtatiously.
And in another, she wore a sheer black lace number with seductive heels and thigh-highs.
The Armageddon star really got hearts racing in this pic where she’s lying on a couch looking like she’s about to peel off her thigh highs.
The 5’10” beauty announced her new modeling gig on Instagram, posting “Excited to share the new essence by triumph @triumphlingeriecollection with you ❤️ #essence#TriumphLingerie #livtyler#EssenceByTriumph #FindTheOne.”
Her 1-million + followers immediately shared their excited about it. One user wrote, “You are stunning and amazing. :).”
In addition to her hot new campaign, The Leftovers star is also keeping super busy as mom to sons Milo, 12 (with ex-husband Royston Langdon), Sailor, 2, and daughter Lula, 1 (the latter with whom she shares with partner Dave Gardner).
What do you think of Liv’s sizzling new lingerie ad? Sound off in the comment section! 
