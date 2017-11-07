Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Took In His Late Sister’s Kids: ‘We Never Thought Twice’

Get your bikes out!! October is finally here and we are celebrating Down Syndrome Awareness month. We are encouraging everyone to get out and bike! Adults, teens, and children...let's see how many miles we can log during October. Our goal is to raise awareness and support the abilities of the rockstars with that extra chromosome. All proceeds raised during October will go to support GiGi's playhouse, a Down Syndrome achievement center. Feel free to tag your rides to #bikeforbrett #brightforbrett #steelathletes Creative riders might even get posted as "rider of the day"!! If you aren't a serious bike rider (like me)...don't forget it's Halloween season...so make it as silly, funny, or serious as you want! My family will definitely be riding in various costumes or just "bright for Brett" colors! FOR DONATIONS AND MORE INFO.... thebrettboyerfoundation.org/ Thank you all! #bikeforbrett #brightforbrett #steelathletes #sweatlife #1in100 #heartsofsteel #nothingdownaboutit

