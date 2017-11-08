Mariah Carey's Former Security Guard Threatens To Sue Diva For Over $200,000

Michael Anello, who owns the company, even claims Mariah said she would hire the company for another two years for over $500,000 but didn’t do so. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to reports, Mariah's team agreed to pay certain invoices to the security firm, but Michael was not pleased with the amount offered.

The draft lawsuit additionally details an incident that reportedly took place while looking after the star in Cabo San Lucas. He claims she wore see-through lingerie after asking him to go to his room to move luggage.

When he tried to leave, he alleges she insisted he stay, committing "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello." No physical contact occurred however.

And inappropriate sexual acts are not the only thing Michael is accusing Mariah of, claiming she humiliated him, referring to him as a Nazi, skinhead and white supremacist.