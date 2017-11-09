Author and entrepreneur Mark Cuban met with Donald Trump‘s attorney Michael Cohen on November 9th in NYC. The old pals had plenty to discuss amid an ongoing government investigation. Click through to hear what Michael says they chatted about.
Mark Cuban Meets With Trump Lawyer Amid Government Investigation
“Mark was giving me advice regarding his experience with government investigations, as well as his insight into topics I plan on discussing in a book I am currently writing,” Attorney Cohen told The Blast.
But why would Michael ask the Shark Tank star about the investigation?
It turns out that Mark has some related experience.
Back in 2008, he was investigated for insider trading.
The duo compared notes over breakfast at Landmarc in New York City.
What do you think of Mark's meeting with Michael? Share your thoughts in the comment section!
