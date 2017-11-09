Mark Cuban Meets With Trump Lawyer Amid Government Investigation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Author and entrepreneur Mark Cuban met with Donald Trump‘s attorney Michael Cohen on November 9th in NYC. The old pals had plenty to discuss amid an ongoing government investigation. Click through to hear what Michael says they chatted about.