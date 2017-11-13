Mary Elizabeth Winstead And Ewan McGregor Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other

A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on
Though the two have remained mum on social media in regards to sharing pictures of the two of them outside their small screen alter egos, rumors about their relationship had been swirling around for a while.
The Fargo co-stars were showing some serious PDA last week when they were seen holding hands as they walked together in Los Angeles.
And that’s not all. The two were also caught whistling along their stroll to the Pantages Theatre to see Hamilton.
They’re already dressing alike! They both rocked biker chic looks in black leather jackets, jeans, and black boots.
Though the two have remained mum on social media in regards to sharing pictures of the two of them outside their small screen alter egos, rumors about their relationship had been swirling around for a while.
It was just back in May when Ewan split from Eve, with whom he shares four children, Esther, 16, Anouk, 7, Jamyan, 7, and Clara, 21.
Around the same time, Mary and Ewan were seen kissing at a London restaurant.
What do you think about Mary and Ewan as a couple? Sound off in the comment section!