New Couple Alert!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead And Ewan McGregor Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other

The actor reportedly split from his wife in May.

Just months after splitting from his wife Eve, 51, in May, Ewan McGregor, 46, stepped out hand-in-hand with new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32, in Los Angeles. Click through for the details!

The Fargo co-stars were showing some serious PDA last week when they were seen holding hands as they walked together in Los Angeles.
And that’s not all. The two were also caught whistling along their stroll to the Pantages Theatre to see Hamilton.
They’re already dressing alike! They both rocked biker chic looks in black leather jackets, jeans, and black boots.
Though the two have remained mum on social media in regards to sharing pictures of the two of them outside their small screen alter egos, rumors about their relationship had been swirling around for a while.
It was just back in May when Ewan split from Eve, with whom he shares four children, Esther, 16, Anouk, 7, Jamyan, 7, and Clara, 21.
Around the same time, Mary and Ewan were seen kissing at a London restaurant.
What do you think about Mary and Ewan as a couple? Sound off in the comment section! 
