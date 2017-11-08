Meghan Markle has a very similar sense of style to Kate Middleton. Could it be a coincidence or is the princess-to-be copying the current princess? Click through our gallery to see the 10 times they were twinning!
10 Times Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Had The Same Style
Kate Middleton wore this long floral dress to the 100 Women In Hedge Funds Gala Dinner back in 2015. And a few years later, Meghan Markle wore a very similar dress to a friend's wedding in Jamaica. Coincidence?
Photo credit: FameFlynet/Getty
Middleton wore a short leopard print dress while visiting Resort Studios in Cliftonville, while Markle wore this similar black and white patterned dress to the upfronts.
Photo credit: Getty
Both ladies rocked a blue shirt with a black bow. The two even had similar hairstyles!
Photo credit: Getty
The Suits actress wore this blue satin dress to the Instagram Dinner in 2016. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar dress back in 2010.
They say copying is a form of flattery. Kate wore this lace dress at the Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre For Children and Families, and Meghan wore the same thing in blue to the USA Network presentation of "A More Perfection Union: Stories Of Prejudice And Power."
Photo credit: Getty
Middleton wore this patterned skirt with a white shirt to the launch of Heads Together. Markle wore an almost identical skirt and white shirt to the NBC Universal TCA Press Tour in Pasadena!
Photo credit: Mega/Getty
Both ladies rocked floral dresses. Meghan wore hers to the Tracy Reese Spring Fashion Show and Kate wore hers to a briefing to outline the next phase of Heads Together.
Photo credit: Backgrid/Getty
Both women looked fiery in red! Meghan wore this fierce red dress to the Today Show in 2016. Kate on the other hand looked stunning in this red dress at a Government of British Columbia reception.
Photo credit: Getty
The 36-year-old rocked this turquoise patterned dress at Sunset Tower in 2014. Kate rocked a similar dress arriving to Honiara Airport back in 2012.
Photo credit: Getty
Do you think Meghan is copying Kate? Let us know in the comment section.
