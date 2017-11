Is Mila Kunis Planning On Baby Number Three With Hubby Ashton Kutcher?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mila Kunis has been a super busy lady as of late. The actress has been all over the place promoting her new movie A Bad Mom’s Christmas and was even seen at a World Series game with her father. Her and hubby Ashton Kutcher still make tons of time for their two adorable children, but are they planning on having a third anytime soon?