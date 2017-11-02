Is Mila Kunis Planning On Baby Number Three With Hubby Ashton Kutcher?

PEOPLE Magazine to discuss why Turns out, she’s officially done having kids! Mila just sat down withto discuss why two is the magic number and anymore is a problem. Photo credit: Getty

"[It's hard] when they outnumber you," adds Mila. "Right now, we're fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids."

Mila and Ashton are parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 3, and son Dimitri Portwood, 11 months. Although their focus is tag-teaming right now, she is hopeful that they will eventually find a playmate in each other.

"People that have two kids, [they] grow up and they're 10 and 8 and play with each other and take care of themselves," she says, before joking, "Then they [grow up] and go off and have a baby."

A Bad Mom's Christmas costar Kristen Bell have created a , which demands better treatment from the studio while they film. Mila is taking her mommy duties seriously, both at home and at the workplace. Her andcostarhave created a real-life Hollywood mom's club which demands better treatment from the studio while they film.

It was revealed to OK! exclusively that the two actresses made life on set that much easier for them, enforcing rules with the movie company STX Films like not taking any work calls after 6PM, and making the workplace a "humane and mommy-friendly place."

So even though she's done having kids with Ashton, her goals seem to be being the best mom to Wyatt and Dimitri no matter where they are!