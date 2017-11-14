Twitter Facebook Search

Still Stunning

Naomi Watts Goes Makeup-Free As She Picks Her Sons Up From School

Her ex & baby daddy Liev Schreiber joined as they headed home.

Credit: MEGA

Who says you need to have mascara, blush, and other beauty products to look stunning? Naomi Watts proved that you don’t need a stitch of makeup to still look fabulous, as she was just spotted bare-faced while picking up her two children from school with her ex Liev Schreiber. Click-through to see the stunning photos! 

Although the couple is no longer together, they are still in unison when it comes to their parenting. They picked up their 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Sammy from school in New York City.

Photo credit: MEGA

Ever the glamour girl, Naomi kept it chic yet casual in a gorgeous grey coat, paired with jeans and boots.  

Photo credit: MEGA

The 49-year-old actress looked simply smashing with no makeup on her face while remaining upbeat and happy with her two boys.

Photo credit: MEGA

Liev followed suit with the casual look while bringing their family dog along for the trip.

Photo credit: MEGA

Naomi and Liev have recently moved on from each other after their 11-year relationship. She is now with actor and Gypsy costar Billy Crudup, whereas Liev has been linked to interior designer Morgan Brown and Minnie Driver’s sister Kate.

Photo credit: MEGA

Does this spotting mean there could be a rekindling between the two of them in the future?

Photo credit: MEGA

What are your thoughts on Naomi going makeup-free? Sound off in the comments! 

Photo credit: BACKGRID

