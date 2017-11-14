Who says you need to have mascara, blush, and other beauty products to look stunning? Naomi Watts proved that you don’t need a stitch of makeup to still look fabulous, as she was just spotted bare-faced while picking up her two children from school with her ex Liev Schreiber. Click-through to see the stunning photos!
Naomi Watts Goes Makeup-Free As She Picks Her Sons Up From School
Although the couple is no longer together, they are still in unison when it comes to their parenting. They picked up their 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Sammy from school in New York City.
Photo credit: MEGA
Ever the glamour girl, Naomi kept it chic yet casual in a gorgeous grey coat, paired with jeans and boots.
Photo credit: MEGA
The 49-year-old actress looked simply smashing with no makeup on her face while remaining upbeat and happy with her two boys.
Photo credit: MEGA
Liev followed suit with the casual look while bringing their family dog along for the trip.
Photo credit: MEGA
Naomi and Liev have recently moved on from each other after their 11-year relationship. She is now with actor and Gypsy costar Billy Crudup, whereas Liev has been linked to interior designer Morgan Brown and Minnie Driver’s sister Kate.
Photo credit: MEGA
Does this spotting mean there could be a rekindling between the two of them in the future?
Photo credit: MEGA
What are your thoughts on Naomi going makeup-free?
