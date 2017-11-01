Natalie Portman Works On Her Post-Baby Body With A Tennis Session In The Rain

The 36-year-old worked on her backstroke and forehand, and took her mind off the many projects she has coming up this year, including the release of sci-fi flick Annihilation and drama, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 6
And while she looked good on the court for the most part, based on this shot, she may still have some work to do! Natalie seemed a bit frightened of the overhead ball coming her way.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 6
But she redeemed herself with this nice forehand shot. And she showed off her toned arms in the process.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 6
What are your thoughts on Natalie's tennis session? Let us know in the comments section.
The 36-year-old worked on her backstroke and forehand, and took her mind off the many projects she has coming up this year, including the release of sci-fi flick Annihilation and drama, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
And while she looked good on the court for the most part, based on this shot, she may still have some work to do! Natalie seemed a bit frightened of the overhead ball coming her way.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
But she redeemed herself with this nice forehand shot. And she showed off her toned arms in the process.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
What are your thoughts on Natalie's tennis session? Let us know in the comments section.