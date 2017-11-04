Netflix has severed all ties with Kevin Spacey. The streaming service recently announced that the House Of Cards star and executive producer has been fired from the Netflix show, following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The company additionally threw out his upcoming Gore Vidal biopic.
Netflix Fires Kevin Spacey From ‘House Of Cards’ & Cancels Upcoming ‘Gore’ Movie
In a statement on Friday, November 3, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”
“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season 6, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” Netflix and Media Rights Capital said in a joint statement on October 31.
As previously reported, the American Beauty actor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees who claimed that he made the set of the show a “toxic” work environment. More people, including former news anchor Heather Unruh, and a friend of an alleged victim, have also spoken out about Kevin’s alleged sexual misconduct.
Following Anthony’s testimony, Kevin shared a statement on social media saying that he did “not remember the encounter,” but apologized to Anthony “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” Kevin then said, “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”
