Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Looks EXACTLY Like Her Daughter In This PRECIOUS Pic

’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi daughter is looking more and more like her famous mom every day! The Giovanna star posted two adorable pics of her daughter alongside pics of Nicole around her age, and the resemblance is undeniable! Click through to see the cute pics of Nicole and her mini me! Jersey Shore
My twin😍👧🏽
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
Nov 8, 2017 at 9:49am PST
“My twin,” Nicole captioned this sweet pic of Giovanna smiling at a pic of her mom when she was a young girl.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
“Omg I thought she was holding a picture of herself,” one fan commented.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
👧🏽💞 #MommysMiniMe
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
Nov 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST
Nicole took the comparison a step further and posted a side-by-side pic of her as a child and Giovanna today. “Mommy’s Mini Me” she wrote.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
“Wow she’s your twin all the way!!!” a fan wrote.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
Snooki's kids are growing up fast! Giovanna just turned three, and her son Lorenzo recently turned five.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
Do you think Nicole and her husband Jionni Lavalle should have more kids? Sound off in the comments below!
Photo credit: Instagram.com/snooki
