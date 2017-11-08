Twitter Facebook Search

‘My Twin’

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Looks EXACTLY Like Her Daughter In This PRECIOUS Pic

You have to see this photo of the ‘Jersey Shore’ star and Giovanna!

Credit: Getty/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s daughter Giovanna is looking more and more like her famous mom every day! The Jersey Shore star posted two adorable pics of her daughter alongside pics of Nicole around her age, and the resemblance is undeniable! Click through to see the cute pics of Nicole and her mini me!

“My twin,” Nicole captioned this sweet pic of Giovanna smiling at a pic of her mom when she was a young girl.

“Omg I thought she was holding a picture of herself,” one fan commented.

Nicole took the comparison a step further and posted a side-by-side pic of her as a child and Giovanna today. “Mommy’s Mini Me” she wrote.

“Wow she’s your twin all the way!!!” a fan wrote.

Snooki's kids are growing up fast! Giovanna just turned three, and her son Lorenzo recently turned five.

This isn’t the first time Nicole and her kids have looked shockingly alike. See 11 other times she and Giovanna looked like twins here.

Do you think Nicole and her husband Jionni Lavalle should have more kids? Sound off in the comments below!

