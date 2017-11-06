From Kevin Hart To Karlie Kloss, See All The Celebs Who Ran The New York City Marathon

Our running team for the day!!!!! Shouts out to @shafferdc @frederickwjr & @blue_benadum ....We would have shouted out @justtrain but he bitched out & quit on us..... "gym morning" my ass man!!!! #HustleHart #RunWithHart #NoQuitinUs #NYCmarathon ....Click the link in my Bio and donate to my amazing cause & help me raise money for our youth!!!!

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:41am PST