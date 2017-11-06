The 2017 New York City Marathon brought together a group of unlikely celebs on Sunday! In a race made up of nearly 50,000 runners, celebs like Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss, and Carole Radziwellcompeted against each other to finish the grueling 26.2 mile run, which began in Staten Island and ended in Central Park. Click through to see if your favorite celeb ran the race!
From Kevin Hart To Karlie Kloss, See All The Celebs Who Ran The New York City Marathon
Kevin Hart was spotted staying focused with his headphones on. The comedian posted a series of Instagram pics and videos about the race. “Check this goal off of my list,” Kevin captioned one vid after he completed the race.
Singer Prince Royce ran to raise money for charity. “This has once again proved to me that there is no goal that is impossible as long as you work hard for it!!!” he captioned a pic after completing the race.
Kevin and his team of runners raised $300,000 for Kevin’s Help From the Hart Scholarship Program, which gives college scholarships to “deserving youth,” according to the site’s YouCaring page.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/princeroyce
Former New York Giants player Tiki Barber advised runners “don’t be a hero at the beginning and don’t be a coward at the end.”
Photo credit: twitter.com/nycmarathon
