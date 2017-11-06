Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

OK! Exclusive

Olivia Munn Wants Her Next Boyfriend To Be A ‘Normal’ Guy

‘She's not going to fall for another 'star' again.’

Credit: Getty

View gallery 6

Olivia Munn is finally picking up the pieces and looking for a new boyfriend to replace her ex, Aaron Rodgers – but paupers and famous types needn’t apply!

Olivia Munn Wants Her Next Boyfriend To Be A ‘Normal’ Guy
1 of 6
“Olivia was badly burned by the Aaron experience,” a source exclusively told OK!. “He strung her along for years and used her to raise his celebrity in the sports world.”

Photo credit: Getty

The insider added, “She's not going to fall for another 'star' again and is looking for a somewhat more normal guy.”

Photo credit: Getty

However, according to the source, her idea of “normal guy,” isn’t exactly an average Joe. “Yes, she likes a man with money. She says she's looking for an Elon Musk (the billionaire) type, somebody who doesn’t have to prove himself every day to make a big contribution to the world,” said the insider.

Photo credit: Getty

So, what exactly is she looking for? “She wants substance and gravitas, not shallow actors or definitely not another sports figure,” claimed the source.

Photo credit: Getty

As OK! readers know, Olivia and Aaron split back in April after three years together.

Photo credit: Getty

What do you think about Olivia’s desire to have a “normal” guy? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: Getty

By
Find under:
Comments