Olivia Munn Wants Her Next Boyfriend To Be A ‘Normal’ Guy

The insider added, “She's not going to fall for another 'star' again and is looking for a somewhat more normal guy.”
However, according to the source, her idea of “normal guy,” isn’t exactly an average Joe. “Yes, she likes a man with money. She says she's looking for an Elon Musk (the billionaire) type, somebody who doesn’t have to prove himself every day to make a big contribution to the world,” said the insider.
So, what exactly is she looking for? “She wants substance and gravitas, not shallow actors or definitely not another sports figure,” claimed the source.
