Patton Oswalt And Meredith Salenger Have The Wedding Of Their Dreams

Back in July, when the comedian first announced that he was engaged to the actress, some people on social media were not feeling how quickly he was able to jump back into a new marriage just 15 months after his wife Michelle McNamara passed away. They went as far to call it “disgusting.”
But flash forward to this past Sunday, when the couple walked the aisle at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles, there didn’t appear to be a dry eye in the house. Least of all, Meredith, who was seen dabbing her eyes in photos.
The wedding was officiated by fellow thespian Martha Plimpton, and featured Patton’s 8-year-old daughter Alice as the flower girl.
The funnyman and Star Wars: The Clone Wars star immediately took to social media to celebrate with their fans, posting pics including this happy photo of the new husband and wife, with Patton asking his followers, "What’d you guys do yesterday?"
No matter what some people may still think, the new husband and wife looked head over heels at their wedding as they continued to share their excitement on social media, including this pic with Questlove.
Meredith also posted several romantic pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram page, including this one of six little girls decorating the cake.
In addition to several other pics from the wedding, Patton this one of the couple’s first dance to live music from Aimee Mann and Michael Penn.
Even their followers showed their support, with one user writing, “Truly wishing you two the best and all the happiness in the entire world/universe.”
