Now That's Scary!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Shrinking Lips On Halloween

Is that part of the costume?

Kylie Jenner‘s lips were looking less than plump this Halloween, when the makeup mogul dressed as an angel for the occasion. Could the star be abstaining from lip injections because of her pregnancy? Click through for pics of her and BFF Jordyn Woods!

Kylie and Jordyn complimented each other perfectly in sexy devil and angel ensembles, but one thing was missing: Kylie's plump pout!
Maybe it was the shade of shimmery white lipstick, but Kylie's lips were barely there. Before news of her pregnancy broke, Kylie's lips looked like they were about to burst.
Is the reality TV star starting to go au naturel? She did recently post a makeup-less selfie, so maybe she's over her artificially enhanced smile.
Whatever it is, her lips definitely looked way different than they usually do.
If she did stop with the fillers because of the pregnancy, that's probably for the best. "I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant," Kylie's go-to doctor, Dr. Simon Ourian, previously told Page Six. "No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven't been tested on pregnant women."
What do you think about Kylie's new look? Let us know in the comments. 
