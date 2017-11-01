Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Shrinking Lips On Halloween

If she did stop with the fillers because of the pregnancy, that's probably for the best. "I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant," Kylie's go-to doctor, Dr.Simon Ourian, previously told Page Six. "No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven't been tested on pregnant women."
Is the reality TV star starting to go au naturel? She did recently post a makeup-less selfie, so maybe she's over her artificially enhanced smile.
Whatever it is, her lips definitely looked way different than they usually do.
