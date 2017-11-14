Presley Gerber Participates In A Very Racy Photoshoot On The Beach In Miami

Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber stripped down on a beach in Miami for a scandalous photoshoot! Click through for the barely-SFW pics.
The 18-year-old wore a bright red, sparkly outfit that was unbuttoned, exposing his chest.
Presley posed with a female model, Camila Morrone, who wore a large black feather headdress and bustier.
Model Miles McMillan was also on the beach in Miami. He, too, stripped down for the shoot.
At one point, a completely shirtless Presley posed with a nearly naked Camila.
What do you think about Presley's racy photoshoot? Let us know in the comments!
