Twitter Facebook Search

We pay for scoops!

Click here or call (866) 667-2327

Got a tip?

Send us a scoop!

thumbnail

All Grown Up

Presley Gerber Participates In A Very Racy Photoshoot On The Beach In Miami

See pics from the barely-SFW photoshoot!

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 6

Cindy Crawford‘s son Presley Gerber stripped down on a beach in Miami for a scandalous photoshoot! Click through for the barely-SFW pics.

Presley Gerber Participates In A Very Racy Photoshoot On The Beach In Miami
1 of 6
The 18-year-old wore a bright red, sparkly outfit that was unbuttoned, exposing his chest.

Photo credit: MEGA

Presley posed with a female model, Camila Morrone, who wore a large black feather headdress and bustier.

Photo credit: MEGA

The young model and his little sister Kaia are currently breaking out from their mom's shadow.

Photo credit: MEGA

Model Miles McMillan was also on the beach in Miami. He, too, stripped down for the shoot.

Photo credit: MEGA

At one point, a completely shirtless Presley posed with a nearly naked Camila.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think about Presley's racy photoshoot? Let us know in the comments! 

Photo credit: MEGA

By
Find under:
Comments