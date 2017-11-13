Queen Elizabeth Breaks Royal Tradition In A BIG Way Amid Health Concerns

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Queen Elizabeth broke a major royal tradition this weekend! After 65 years of laying a wreath at London’s war memorial during England’s Remembrance Sunday service, the Queen, 91, handed over the honor to her son, Prince Charles. During the ceremony, the Queen chose to stand beside her husband Prince Philip and watch from a balcony above. The shift in roles marks a change in the Queen’s royal duties moving forward — and suggests that her age and health are finally beginning to take a toll on the long-ruling monarch.