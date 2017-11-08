‘Rehab Addict’ Star Nicole Curtis Defends Decision To Breastfeed 30-Month-Old Son

Amazing week speaking out for women supporting women. Ladies don't give into this hype that there's some "balance" to achieve between work and home -it's bs-no one ever asks a man how they find it :) the answer is you don't and if someone says they found it ? They're lying :) love your babies and go on with your badass self. Surround yourself with women that support NOT judge. (Oh, and practice being that kind, as well-and own it & retract when we aren't) I don't have too many regrets in life, but I wish I had trusted myself more and listened to others less.

A post shared by Nicole Curtis (@detroitdesign) on Sep 15, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT