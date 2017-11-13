Rita Ora literally fulfilled every woman’s dream when she headed to the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards looking super cozy in a bathrobe and her hair wrapped in a towel. Who needs hours of makeup and a stylist, right?!
Rita Ora Reveals Her Underwear In A Bathrobe & Towel At 2017 MTV EMAs
1
of
6
1 of 6
Award shows of course always bring out the best in people, and while Rita did the opposite of what fans would expect, she didn't miss out on the glam!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 6
Her face was picture-perfect as she wore subtle eye makeup and pink lipstick. And check out her jewels!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 6
Rita sparkled in diamond jewels around her neck and on her hands. The 26-year-old, who hosted the show, may have looked ready for bed, but was more than energetic as she wore 13 different looks in total.
Award shows of course always bring out the best in people, and while Rita did the opposite of what fans would expect, she didn't miss out on the glam!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Her face was picture-perfect as she wore subtle eye makeup and pink lipstick. And check out her jewels!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Rita sparkled in diamond jewels around her neck and on her hands. The 26-year-old, who hosted the show, may have looked ready for bed, but was more than energetic as she wore 13 different looks in total.