Whoa

Rita Ora Reveals Her Underwear In A Bathrobe & Towel At 2017 MTV EMAs

The 26-year-old hosted the event and caused controversy with this bizarre outfit!

Credit: BACKGRID

Rita Ora literally fulfilled every woman’s dream when she headed to the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards looking super cozy in a bathrobe and her hair wrapped in a towel. Who needs hours of makeup and a stylist, right?!

Award shows of course always bring out the best in people, and while Rita did the opposite of what fans would expect, she didn't miss out on the glam!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her face was picture-perfect as she wore subtle eye makeup and pink lipstick. And check out her jewels!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Rita sparkled in diamond jewels around her neck and on her hands. The 26-year-old, who hosted the show, may have looked ready for bed, but was more than energetic as she wore 13 different looks in total.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

However, this may be the main outfit that caused controversy, especially considering she flashed her underwear!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Honestly, who else can rock a robe and Jimmy Choo heels like her?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What are your thoughts on Rita's look? Let us know in the comments section.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

